Diploma to those who fail to complete B.Tech, new flexible Educational policy

Updated: 21st May 2022 2:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: JNTU Hyderabad presented revolutionary policies in Technical Education courses like BTech Mtech B Pharmacy and Pharmacy and other technical courses. It has decided in principle to conduct 70 percent of courses through offline classes and 30 percent online. The services of various IIT faculties shall be availed for online teaching.

JNTU Hyderabad Vice chancellor Prof. K Narsimha Reddy formed a 182-member Board of Studies.  Many important decisions have been taken.

From 2022-23, those students who exit in the middle without completing the B Tech course after two or three years will be given either a diploma or a certificate. A degree certificate is awarded to those who complete a full four years. 

The students will have the option to do two degrees simultaneously as the student can also take admission for BBA.  But he has to pursue the second course online.

Till recently the courses’ internals were of 25 percent marks which have been increased to 40 percent.  The final exam will be conducted for 60 percent marks only.

B.Tech has been allocated 160 credits.  For designing the new course, 13 BOCs were set up.

