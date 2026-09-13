Diplomatic marathon: PM Modi meets 15 world leaders at BRICS

The leaders with whom Modi had the bilateral meetings included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with heads of state or heads of government in the last three days on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Government sources said on Sunday, September 13, that in addition to these bilateral deliberations, the Prime Minister also had pull-aside meetings with various world leaders and leaders of international institutions.

The leaders with whom Modi had the bilateral meetings included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the second day of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Minister of External Affairs meet at BRICS India 2026 event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Modi also had bilateral meetings with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Philippines Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, besides others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Philippines’s President Bongbong Marcos on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

India hosted the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, and it was attended by the leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries of the grouping, besides some international organisations.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

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