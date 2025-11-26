Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh from December

Lahore: Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin from next month, a significant leap in strengthening connectivity between the two countries, Dhaka’s top diplomat said here Wednesday.

There has been no direct flight between Pakistan and Bangladesh for the last several years. As relations between the two countries improved this year, two Pakistani private airlines have recently received approval for direct flights.

“Mahan Air will start three weekly flights between Dhaka and Karachi from next month,” Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in Islamabad, Iqbal Hussain Khan, told businessmen at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here.

He, however, did not specify any date or other details.

The high commissioner further said: “Visa process has been simplified. Visas are now being issued on the joint recommendation of LCCI and the Bangladesh Honorary Consulate in Lahore.”

“Visas will be issued to members within three to four days, making travel between the two countries faster and easier,” he added.

The three weekly flights between Dhaka and Karachi “will be a significant leap in strengthening connectivity between the two countries,” Khan added.

Mahan Airlines, operating under the name Mahan Air, is a privately owned Iranian airline based in Tehran.

Since prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted after massive student-led protests in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024 and Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government there, relations between Dhaka and Islamabad have continued to improve on several fronts.

Recently, two Pakistani private airlines — Fly Jinnah and AirSial — received approval from the aviation authorities in Bangladesh to operate direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

High Commissioner Khan said that a direct cargo shipping service between the two countries will also be launched soon. “While a cargo service between the two countries has been operational since last December, rising trade demand now requires a dedicated direct cargo route,” he said.

LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol said Pakistan can increase rice exports to Bangladesh and Dhaka can supply fresh pineapples to Pakistan besides trade in textiles and ready-made garments.

He said both nations have opportunities to collaborate in IT, automobiles and other industries.

“At present, bilateral trade stands at USD 700 million but it may increase up to USD 3 billion over the next few years,” Saigol said and added that direct flights would further enhance trade relations.