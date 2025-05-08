Direct flights to Hanoi launched from Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced the launch of new direct flight services between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) with Vietnam Airlines.

The flight service, which began on May 7, aims to enhance connectivity between India and Vietnam.

The flight, VN-984, will depart from Hyderabad at 23:45 hours and arrive in Hanoi at 05:25 hours local time the next morning. The return flight, VN-985, will depart from Hanoi at 19:15 hours local time, reaching Hyderabad at 22:15 hours.

This direct service will operate every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker, expressed excitement about the new route, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the introduction of direct flight services between Hyderabad and Hanoi with Vietnam Airlines. This service addresses the growing demand for travel to Vietnam, which is one of the most searched destinations for Indians. This connectivity will also strengthen the economic and cultural ties between our regions.”