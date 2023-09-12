Direct train from India to UAE part of trade-tech corridor: MEA

The trade-tech corridor which will bring India closer to Europe via Middle East will include direct India-UAE train, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Monday, September 11, revealing details of the historic deal announced during the G20 summit in Delhi.

Indian secretary of the foreign ministry, Ausaf Sayeed, said, “The new corridor agreement will include ports, railways, better roads, and also power, gas grids, and optical fiber networks.”

The international rail and ports agreement, which includes the US, Saudi Arabia, India, the EU, and the UAE, is seen as a counterproposal to China’s expansive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Following the announcement of cooperation on connectivity, Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said the corridor would be “the equivalent of the Silk Route and Spice Road,” adding that it would offer “greater energy connectivity, green materials, and processed and finished goods that will rebalance the global trade.”

India and Saudi Arabia also discussed the potential for trading in local currencies and accelerating the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Saudi Arabia is a member, during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Sayeed also revealed that the countries signed eight agreements on Monday, including a pact to upgrade their hydrocarbon energy partnership to a comprehensive energy partnership for renewables, petroleum, and strategic reserves.