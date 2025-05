Hyderabad: The city is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and will continue until late afternoon.

Massive downpours were reported from Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Koti, Abids, Ramanthapur, Mehdipatnam and Amberpet on Wednesday, May 21.

MASSIVE DOWNPOUR all over Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Koti, Abids, Ramanthapur, Amberpet belt now. STAND AND DELIVER RAINS to continue due to POOR STEERING ⛈️⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/KyPw3PdU1w — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 21, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad may see heavy rains for three days; IMD issues yellow alert

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad for the next three days. It forecasted a generally cloudy sky prevailing till May 22.