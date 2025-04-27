Director explains Aishwarya Rai’s exit after just one day on set

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai, one of India’s biggest stars, delivered blockbusters like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas and ruled Bollywood for years. After marrying Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, she slowed down and chose only a few films. Yet one short-lived project from 2003 still grabs headlines today.

The One-Day Shoot Shock

Director Aziz Mirza recently shared that Aishwarya shot just one day for the romance Chalte Chalte before leaving the film. She filmed a single song, “Prem Nagariya,” and was suddenly replaced. For a megastar, walking away after 24 hours was unheard-of, making the revelation all the more surprising.

“I don’t know. Anyway, these are the areas we unfortunately…”

When asked about the extensive shooting with her, he clarified, saying, “No, no. We shot only that one song we had started. Yeh gaana Prem Nagariya, wo shuru kiya tha, ek din ki shooting hui thi. Unfortunately, woh nahi hua mamla. And then Rani came.” (We just started the song Prem Nagariya, and one day of shooting was done. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. And then Rani came).

What Went Wrong on Set?

Mirza stayed tight-lipped, saying only that “things didn’t work out.” Industry gossip points to Aishwarya’s then-boyfriend Salman Khan, who allegedly caused trouble on set. While no one has confirmed this version, it remains the most talked-about reason for her abrupt exit.

Enter Rani Mukerji, Exit Aishwarya

With time and money on the line, the makers brought in Rani Mukerji. She clicked instantly with Shah Rukh Khan, and the film released on schedule in June 2003. Audiences loved the fresh pairing, and Chalte Chalte became a box-office hit.

Years later, SRK admitted he felt “sad” about replacing a good friend but said the producers had to protect the project. He still calls Aishwarya “very professional.” The episode shows how even the biggest stars can face sudden twists—sometimes after filming just one day.