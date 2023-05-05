Tel Aviv: Israel has expressed its hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will permit direct flights for its Muslim citizens who wish to perform Haj this year.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that a request had been made and “this issue is under discussion”.

“I cannot tell you if there is any progress. But I am optimistic that we can advance peace with Saudi Arabia,” Eli Cohen said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, according to the Reuters News Agency.

Saudi Arabia had supported the establishment of relations between Israel and its Gulf neighbours, the UAE and Bahrain, under the auspices of the United States (US), in 2020, but it refrained from following this step, believing that the goals of a Palestinian state should be first taken into consideration.

Muslims from Israel and the Palestinian Territories currently travel to Makkah via third world countries, which may entail additional expense and inconvenience.

Saudi authorities have allowed Israeli airlines to fly over the UAE and Bahrain since 2020, a corridor that the country and its neighbour Oman have since expanded to other destinations.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.