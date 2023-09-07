Disabled PhD scholar assaulted by ABVP activists in JNU

The scholar is a native of Katihar, Bihar, and is national spokesperson of Indian Youth Congress. He has be actively involved in student politics

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 4:26 pm IST
Disabled PhD scholar Farooque Alam [Photo: Twitter]

A PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Farooque Alam, was allegedly assaulted by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the campus on Wednesday.

According to a post shared by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on X, Alam was attacked by some ABVP members who had visited Kaveri Hostel on the campus. He was reportedly subjected to torture, dragged, and physically assaulted by ABVP members.

Later, the differently-abled student was taken to a hospital.

Four years ago, he participated in a protest against a fee hike. Following the protest, an inquiry was initiated against him, and an order was issued for him to vacate the hostel. However, this decision was challenged in court and is currently under review.

Following Wednesday’s attack, NSUI claimed, “In a horrific incident at Kaveri Hostel today, the senior warden of the hostel and their domesticated ABVP goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist Farooque Alam, who is a physically handicapped research scholar at JNU.”

According to his X profile, Alam, a native of Katihar, Bihar, is a national spokesperson for the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and has been actively involved in student politics.

