Hyderabad: 2 inter students end life after scoring low marks

Hyderabad: Two intermediate student from the city died by suicide on Tuesday over reportedly scoring low marks.

In the first incident at Chintal Basti in Khairatabad, an 18-year-old today named Goutham hung himself to a ceiling fan and took his own life. Goutham reportedly took his own life as he secured low marks in his examinations.

According to the cops, the disheartened intermediate MPC student’s action shocked his family, which rushed him to the nearby Mahaveer Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Saifabad police registered a case and sent the body to the Osmania General hospital for post mortem.

In the second incident, a teenage boy identified as Sirikonda Sai (16) reportedly failed in her intermediate exams which results were released on Tuesday. His mother reportedly scolded him for failing after which Sai jumped into a well and committed suicide.