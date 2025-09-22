Imagine wandering through rows of colourful stalls, each one a tiny window into a different Indian state, Odisha’s handloom weaves, Gujarat’s beadwork, Assam’s tea, Telangana’s hand embroidery. It feels like a tour of India without leaving Hyderabad. This is what the SARAS Fair (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) 2025 offers.

Running until September 29 at the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar near Shilparamam, Madhapur, the SARAS fair brings together nearly 150 stalls set up by women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from about 20 states across the country. Organised by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Telangana, and supported by the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), the event is designed to give rural artisans direct access to urban markets. Open from 10:30 AM to 10 PM daily with free entry, it benefits thousands of women entrepreneurs and their families.

A showcase of India’s diversity

What makes SARAS fair unique is its wide representation. While Telangana’s women artisans make up nearly 40 per cent of the stalls, the remaining 60 per cent are drawn from states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttarakhand. Each brings its own cultural flair, whether it’s intricate handloom sarees, tribal jewellery, or organic food products.

The fair is not just about shopping but about experiencing the traditions of multiple states in one place. Visitors can find handlooms, embroidery, pottery, leather goods, herbal products, jewellery, furniture, home décor, and readymade garments, alongside food items like pickles, papads, jams, pulses, teas, spices, and regional snacks.

Why you should visit

Beyond the vibrant stalls lies the real purpose of the SARAS fair: empowering rural women. By connecting SHGs directly with urban buyers, the fair eliminates middlemen and ensures better earnings for artisans.

The SARAS Fair is more than an exhibition, it is a cultural bridge between India’s villages and its cities. Shoppers get authentic, handmade products while supporting rural livelihoods. Families can explore stalls from different states, taste local delicacies, and carry home pieces of India’s diverse traditions.

