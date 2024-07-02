Discover the price of Anushka Sharma’s chic white dress

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have long been the epitome of couple goals. Their love for each other is evident in every photo and interaction they share with the world. While Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen, her presence on social media continues to captivate fans. Recently, a picture shared by Virat Kohli featuring the couple has garnered significant attention, especially due to Anushka’s impeccable fashion sense.

Celebrating Love and Victory

On June 29, Virat Kohli led his team to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup, a momentous occasion celebrated by fans worldwide. Fill up with pride, Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt message for her husband, referring to him as her ‘home.’ The next day, Virat reciprocated with a romantic note on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and love for Anushka. He shared a beautiful photo of them together, set against a stunning mountain backdrop. His caption read:

“None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma.”

Anushka Sharma’s Fashion Statement

Apart from their touching declarations of love, Anushka’s fashion choices have also been a topic of admiration. In Virat’s recent post, Anushka is seen wearing a white mini-dress that exudes both style and comfort. The dress, from the brand Lee Mathews, features button cuffs and a breezy, tiered skirt, making it perfect for a warm-weather getaway. This chic cotton mini dress is priced at Rs 40,000.

Anushka Sharma continues to inspire with her effortless style and enduring love for Virat Kohli, proving that they are truly a match made in heaven.