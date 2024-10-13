Discover treats for under Rs 100 at Secretariat Eat Street

It is common knowledge that Hyderabadis’ love for food runs deep and no outing is complete without a culinary experience. So, when the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat opened in 2023, it didn’t take long for an eat street to spring up nearby, offering delicious bites to those who come to enjoy the Hussain Sagar views.

With time, the small street has transformed into an informal food hub with huge crowds gathering every evening to explore without hurting their pockets.

Recently, Siasat.com visited this bustling spot to discover the best food items you can enjoy for under Rs. 100. Here’s what we found-

Momos- Rs. 60

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Triple Chocolate Waffle- Rs. 90

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Kiwi Delight Goli Soda- Rs. 30

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Korean Ramen- Rs. 80

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Khowa Bun- Rs. 30

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Sheer Khorma- Rs. 50

This Secretariat eat street is also home to several popular food trucks:

Choberry: It offers a sweet selection, including chocolate-dipped strawberries, mulberry chocolate, banana chocolate, brownies, and cheesecakes, with prices starting at Rs. 60.

YouthAppam: For those craving traditional South Indian fare, YouthAppam serves up items like idly, dosa, vada, uttappam, and poori, starting at Rs. 50.

Salsa Food Truck: Another crowd favorite is the Salsa Food Truck, serving Chinese-inspired starters like chicken 65, Manchurian, noodles, and Maggi with dishes starting at Rs. 80. Its white sauce pasta is touted as a must-try.

The Secretariat eat street has grown beyond just a place to grab a bite—it’s become a vibrant part of Hyderabad’s evolving food scene. From quick snacks to indulgent treats, the variety of flavors and wallet-friendly prices keep drawing in food lovers from across the city.

So, next time you’re in the area, take a break from the hustle, and treat yourself to some of the city’s best eats