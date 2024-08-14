Discrimination against Dalits unacceptable: Tamil Nadu Governor

Chennai: Discrimination against Dalits is “abhorrent and unacceptable” and such practices must be ended, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Wednesday.

In his Independence Day message, the governor said Tamil Nadu is blessed with the finest of human resources and it is the “intellectual and spiritual capital of Bharat”. However, frequent reports of social discrimination against Dalits in schools, temples, and village festivals are “extremely painful and hugely shameful”.

“Such social discrimination is abhorrent and unacceptable. Dalits are our brothers and sisters. I earnestly appeal to you all to shun these discriminatory practices and embrace them (discriminated people) with open arms. I urge youth, who are so dear to my heart and who are my hope, to take the lead in this regard. We must remove the blot of shame of untouchability without any delay. Say ‘No’ to all forms of social discrimination,” he said.

Ravi also spoke about the menace of spurious liquor and said it is imperative that investigating agencies ensure that the “merchants of death” — in cases of hooch tragedy — do not escape justice, and are awarded the most severe punishment. “I urge our enforcement agencies and the people to remain vigilant against the supply of illicit liquor.”

In the last two years, a number of precious lives have been lost due to consumption of spurious and poisonous liquor. This year it, was relatively more devastating. The victims are all poor people. Many families lost their breadwinners, women became widowed and children orphaned, he said. “I urge our mothers and sisters who suffer the worst to be proactive against drugs and illicit alcohol.”

Over 60 persons died in the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu.