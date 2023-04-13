Disha encounter case: Telangana HC notice to Sajjanar, 10 other cops

Hyderabad: In response to a writ petition submitted by the family of a Disha rape case accused who allegedly died in a cross fire with the police, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sent notices to 11 police officers.

On Wednesday, a Telangana High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji issued notices to police officers, including former Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, in connection with the Disha case.

The bench was hearing a writ petition and six PIL petitions, by the family members of those slain in the ‘Disha encounter case’. The writ petition, by the family of a slain accused, asked the court to force the government to launch a murder case against police officials and to direct the CBI to investigate the alleged “extra-judicial killings.”

The Telangana Police Officers Association’s senior lawyer, S Niranjan Reddy, contended that the petitioners requested a CBI probe into the Disha encounter even after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, its findings submitted to the trial court which is pending review.

He contended that the petitioners were relying immensely on the report by the Commission of Enquiry, set up by the Supreme Court, led by retired Supreme Court judge V.S. Sirpukar who found the cops guilty of killing the accused in a fake encounter while they demanded murder charges against the cops.

He added that other petitioners had no right to demand that except the family of the slain accused in the Disha case by approaching the trial court with a protest petition seeking reevaluation.

If the trial court approves a deeper investigation will be launched.

The lawyer then pressed for the commission’s findings to be part of the case report after the High Court sets guidelines over the same.

The court, however, issued notices to the police officers and continued the matter to June 21 for further hearing after the lawyer noted that police personnel who had received negative remarks from the Inquiry Commission in the current batch of PILs had not received notices.