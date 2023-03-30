Disha encounter: Telangana HC slams state over adjournment plea

Published: 30th March 2023 6:55 pm IST
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: A Telangana High Court panel comprised of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji slammed the State government on Wednesday for requesting yet another adjournment to submit its stance on the encounter execution of four accused in the Disha rape and murder case.

The bench was hearing a batch of PILs and writs in the claimed encounter. The court adjourned the case to April 12.

The court approved the impleaded petitions after hearing from senior counsel P Sriraghuram representing the Telangana State Police Officers Association, senior counsel H Venugopal representing the Telugu States Retired Police Officers Association, and senior counsel K Vivek Reddy representing Disha’s father.

The court informed the state government that on the previous two hearing days, it had asked that the case be postponed so that a top Supreme Court lawyer could argue on its behalf.

Because the top counsel from Delhi was working at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, counsel General BS Prasad sought yet another postponement.

