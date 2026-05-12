Mumbai: Speculations around actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar hitting a rough patch in their marriage are only growing stronger on social media. After fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and seemingly deleted several pictures together, rumours about their separation quickly began making headlines online.

Amid all this, another name that has unexpectedly started trending is actress Disha Patani, who also happens to be Mouni’s closest friend in the industry.

Disha grabbed attention after netizens claimed that she too had unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram shortly after Mouni. Screenshots of the same have now gone viral across social media platforms, adding more curiosity to the ongoing rumours.

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy’s bond

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are known for sharing one of Bollywood’s strongest celebrity friendships. Their bond reportedly became stronger during The Entertainers US tour in 2023, after which the duo frequently shared vacation pictures, fun moments and heartfelt posts together online. From attending events hand in hand to celebrating holidays together, the actresses have often spoken about supporting and protecting each other like sisters.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wait for an official statement from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar regarding the ongoing rumours.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish destination wedding in Goa in January 2022, following both Malayali and Bengali traditions. While neither of them has reacted to the speculation so far, the social media activity involving Disha Patani has now added another layer of intrigue to the story.