Suraj Nambiar deletes all pics with Mouni Roy amid divorce news

After unfollowing each other on Instagram sparked speculation about trouble in paradise, eagle-eyed netizens have now observed that several photos of the couple have also disappeared from their accounts

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:05 pm IST
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy at an event, with Suraj Nambiar deleting all pictures with Mouni Roy amid div.
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rumours surrounding Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage have intensified online after fans noticed a major change on their social media profiles. After unfollowing each other on Instagram sparked speculation about trouble in paradise, eagle-eyed netizens have now observed that several photos of the couple have also disappeared from their accounts.

A check of Suraj Nambiar’s Instagram profile shows that he has removed all pictures with Mouni Roy, including posts from their wedding celebrations. Meanwhile, Mouni has reportedly archived or deleted most of her recent pictures with Suraj, although a few older photos and one wedding post are still visible on her profile.

So far, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has reacted to the ongoing separation rumours. Mouni’s team has also remained silent on the speculation.

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding

The couple tied the knot in January 2022 in a lavish Goa wedding attended by close friends and family members. Their dreamy wedding festivities, featuring both Bengali and South Indian rituals, had gone viral across social media at the time.

I found him at last: Mouni Roy shares first post as a new bride
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (Instagram)

According to reports, Mouni and Suraj first met through mutual friends during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019. While they initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight, rumours about their romance gained momentum during the pandemic when Mouni spent significant time in Dubai.

While Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker from Bengaluru, Mouni Roy remains one of television’s most popular actresses. After gaining fame through shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, she successfully transitioned into Bollywood with films including Gold and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

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Mouni will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:05 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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