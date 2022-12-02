Disney reveals AI tool that can re-age actors

San Francisco: Disney’s researchers have revealed a new AI (artificial intelligence) tool that can re-age or de-age actors in a few seconds.

The new face re-ageing network ‘FRAN’ has simple and clear methods that give artists localised control and creative flexibility to control and fine-tune the re-ageing effect, Disney Research Studios explains in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Photorealistic digital re-ageing of faces in video is becoming increasingly common in entertainment and advertising,” the researchers said.

Also Read Google Doodle celebrates inventor of video game cartridge

“But the predominant 2D painting workflow often requires frame-by-frame manual work that can take days to accomplish, even by skilled artists,” they added.

The Research Studios also claimed that it is “the first practical, fully-automatic and production-ready method for re-ageing faces in video images.”

Meanwhile, in October this year, Disney had announced plans to use the viewing history of its streaming platform for a better park experience and vice versa.

At an event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company is working on a way to personalise experiences on the basis of how someone interacts with its physical and digital services.