Disney to open its first Middle East theme park in Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday, May 8, the development of its first-ever theme park in the Middle East, to be located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This marks Disney’s seventh global resort.

The project, being developed in collaboration with Miral— the UAE’s leading creator of immersive destinations — was announced in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Also Read UAE residents can win Rs 23L in Burj Khalifa design competition

A whole new world awaits ✨ Disney and Miral have announced an agreement to create the seventh Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi. https://t.co/Z3II42opKF #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/7MskZjXuvz — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 7, 2025

The resort will integrate Disney’s iconic storytelling and beloved characters with the rich cultural identity, contemporary design, and stunning waterfront of Abu Dhabi. While Miral will oversee construction, Disney’s renowned Imagineers will lead the creative vision and guest experience.

Once complete, Disneyland Abu Dhabi will feature themed accommodation, unique dining and retail offerings, and state-of-the-art attractions that reflect both Disney’s legacy and the UAE’s forward-looking spirit.

Photo: Disney

Also Read Netflix’s You star Penn Badgley reveals he reads Quran before bed

“This is an exciting chapter for our company,” said Robert A Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “We’re building a destination that reflects the region’s appreciation for creativity while delivering the Disney magic in new and innovative ways.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. Photo: Disney

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, highlighted the site’s potential, “The waterfront location allows us to reimagine storytelling for a new audience and create experiences unlike anywhere else.”

Miral Chairman Khalifa Al Mubarak added, “Together with Disney, we’re creating a space of wonder that will inspire generations and provide lasting memories for families across the globe.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, called the project a defining moment for Yas Island’s evolution into a world-class hub for entertainment and leisure.