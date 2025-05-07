Netflix’s You star Penn Badgley reveals he reads Quran before bed

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, widely known for his roles in Netflix series ‘You’ and ‘Gossip Girl’, has opened up about his spiritual practices—revealing that he reads the Holy Quran before bed as part of his meditation routine.

In an interview with USA Today, the 38-year-old actor said he keeps a copy of the Quran on his nightstand. “Honestly, on my nightstand I have the Quran, which sometimes I’ll meditate on a passage from,” he shared.

Badgley noted that reflecting on its verses brings him a sense of mental balance and spiritual grounding. He described the practice as a source of introspection and calm in his otherwise busy life.

He also spoke about his morning routine, which centres around a Baháʼí prayer ritual despite the usual chaos of family and work life. “My morning routine is typically chaotic due to the children and work, but there’s one thing I always prioritise,” he said.

This ritual involves reciting the Long Obligatory Prayer, a fundamental devotional act in the Baháʼí faith. “The prayer is about 15 minutes long, and I’ve memorised it. I’ve been saying it for years because I love it. If I rush, I can finish it in seven minutes and then meditate for two—making it a nine-minute practice,” he explained.

When time allows, Badgley prefers to recite the prayer slowly and mindfully.

“I can take 15 to 20 minutes if I want to be a little more luxurious. If I can do that on any given day, any morning, it just makes such a difference, because it orients me to remember a bit more clearly the purpose and nature of life – or at least a fulfilling life, an enriching one.”

His reflections have drawn global attention and admiration, signalling a wider acceptance of spiritual discourse within the entertainment industry.

Notably, in March 2024, actor Will Smith spoke about reading the Quran, describing its message by saying, ‘I love the simplicity of the Quran. It is very straightforward, and everything in it is clear, making it easy to read without misunderstanding.’