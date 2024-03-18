Watch: Hollywood actor Will Smith shares his experience reading Quran

Will Smith, an Oscar-winning Hollywood actor, has shared his spiritual connection and reading experience of the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, after going through a tough period in the past two years.

This came in a recent interview on the Big Time Podcast, hosted by journalist Amr Adeeb on the Saudi Shahid platform.

“I love spirituality,” a 55-year-old rapper said, noting that the last two years of his life were difficult, which prompted him to think about his inner self. He pointed out that during that period, he read all the holy books, including the Quran.

He further said, “I read the Quran from cover to cover during the month of Ramzan this year.”

Smith continued, “At this stage, I am trying to expand my heart as much as possible so that I can accept as many people as possible.”

Will Smith was amazed by the repeated mention of Prophet Moses in the Holy Qur’an, finding his stories deeply touching.

Watch the video here

“I love the simplicity of the Quran as it is very simple and things in it are very clear, and so it is very easy to finish reading without any misunderstanding.”

He continued, “I read all the holy books, and I was surprised that everything is like one story, from the Torah through the Bible to the Quran, the connection between them was not broken.”

Smith referred to the Abrahamic lineage, and how the Prophet Ibrahim is the father, and from his descendants came the Prophets Ismail and Ishaq.

Quran helps me raise my children, says Smith

In a question about how Will Smith raises his children, the American actor said, “My youngest son is now 23 years old, and yet I am still working on raising them.”

“I thought that raising children would end at the age of 21, but it has just begun. All of my children are in their twenties, except for the eldest, who is 31 years old. Their relationships have become more serious, and therefore they always need advice and help more than ever before.”

“They come to my house on a daily basis, which makes me see them constantly to advise them in need of advice, and therefore I raise them continuously.”

He emphasizes the importance of the concept that “every soul is responsible for itself” in the Qur’an, which he believes helps in raising his children and understanding them, as they will ultimately be responsible for themselves.

Smith added that reading the Quran relieved him of his worries when they were younger and that it turned him into a person who is a partner in their lives and not responsible for them.

Smith also declared his love for Saudi Arabia. “I went on a tour of the NEOM project, saw the city of Jeddah, and made two trips to Riyadh and this was my third visit to Saudi Arabia. I enjoy my life here and feel like I belong here.”