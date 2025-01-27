Displaced Palestinians return to north Gaza first time since war began

In a major development, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to the northern Gaza Strip on Monday morning, January 27, via Rashid Coastal Street. This marks the first time they have been able to return since the war began following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Netzarim axis in central Gaza.

The return comes on the ninth day of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which took effect on January 19.

Families returning to northern Gaza under the ceasefire. Photo: Reuters

Hamas called the return of displaced Palestinians “a victory,” while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) described it as “a response to all those who dream of displacing our people.”

Emotional homecomings

Videos circulating on social media show long lines of Palestinians walking back to their homes, carrying belongings and hopes for a peaceful future. The air was filled with chants, music, and Eid Takbeers (chants of ‘God is Great’).

Watch the videos here:

Hope amid ruins

“For the first time in over a year, we are going back to what’s left of our homes,” said Ibrahim Abu Hassera, a displaced Palestinian told AFP. “It’s a great feeling to see your family, relatives, and loved ones again – even if the house is no longer a house.”

Others shared similar sentiments. “At least we are going back home,” Ghada, a mother of five, told Reuters. “Now I can say the war is over and I hope it will stay calm. I packed everything and didn’t sleep, ready to go at first light.”

Families returning to northern Gaza under the ceasefire. Photo: AFP

Families returning to northern Gaza under the ceasefire. Photo: Reuters

While many expressed relief and hope, the devastation is undeniable. Entire neighbourhoods in northern Gaza lie in ruins with families returning to little more than rubble.

Fighters welcome returnees

Dozens of fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades welcomed crowds of displaced Palestinians returning from the southern and central regions of Gaza. Standing atop concrete barriers erected by the Israeli occupation to prevent their return, the fighters greeted them warmly.

One fighter addressed the returnees, saying, “Thank God you are all safe. All respect to you. You are on our heads. This is the grace of our Lord, and then your steadfastness. May God protect you and perpetuate your glory. You are the crown on our heads.”

Watch the moment here

استقبل القسام النازحين أمام السواتر الأسمنتية التي أقامها جيش الاحتلال مقابل نتساريم pic.twitter.com/NitsDkrx1w — د. هاني الدالي #غزة 🇵🇸 (@DrHaniAlDali) January 27, 2025

Images of banners welcoming the return of the displaced and praising their resilience circulated widely on social media.

أُحدثكم من شمال غزة، ننتظركم يا أهالينا وأحبابنا وأصدقائنا الذين تقفون خلف حاجز نتساريم، تحملون معكم وجع النزوح والتشرد والمعاناة، متشبثين بحقكم في العودة إلى منازلكم التي دمرها الاحتلال.



نحن في انتظاركم خلف هذا حاجز تتجسد أقسى مشاهد المعاناة الإنسانية. مشاهد عائلات بلا مأوى،… pic.twitter.com/NPAhaasD0a — الحـكـيم (@Hakeam_ps) January 26, 2025

Ceasefire developments

On Sunday evening, January 26, Qatar announced new agreements between Hamas and Israel enabling the return of displaced Palestinians starting the next morning. This move is part of an exchange deal that includes the release of prisoner Arbel Yehud and others in the coming days.

في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي يقودها الوسطاء، تم التوصل إلى تفاهم بين الطرفين يقضي بأن تقوم حركة حماس بتسليم الرهينة أربيل يهودا واثنان من الرهائن قبل يوم الجمعة القادم كما ستقوم حماس بتسليم ٣ رهائن إضافيين يوم السبت وفقاً للاتفاق بالإضافة إلى تقديم معلومات عن عدد الرهائن الذين… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) January 26, 2025

The ceasefire agreement will remain in its first phase for 42 days, during which further negotiations are expected mediated by Egypt, Qatar and supported by the United States.

Humanitarian impact

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations killed or injured over 158,000 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women. Over 14,000 remain missing.

The war displaced more than 85 per cent of Gaza’s population with over 1.93 million out of 2.2 million citizens forced to leave their homes. About 100,000 residents have left Gaza since the conflict began.