Watch: Qatar PM announces details of Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

Doha: Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on Wednesday night, January 15, that a ceasefire agreement has been reached for the Gaza Strip, following joint mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Speaking at a press conference in Doha, Al Thani said that the ceasefire will take effect on Sunday, January 19, and will be implemented in three phases.

The first phase of the agreement will last for 42 days and includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, an increase in aid to the enclave, and the rehabilitation of hospitals and health centers.

Additionally, displaced Gazans will be allowed to return. Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including civilians, female soldiers, children, the elderly, and the sick. In exchange, several Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention will be freed.

Al Thani emphasised that details for the second and third phases would be determined during the first phase.

He affirmed that “the State of Qatar’s continued support for our Palestinian brothers.”

He reaffirmed Qatar’s ongoing support for the Palestinian cause, urging all parties to fully commit to the terms of the agreement. He also highlighted Qatar’s role, alongside Egypt, in bridging gaps between the parties and facilitating dialogue.

He noted that the past four days had seen intensive discussions among all parties involved, including delegations from Egypt and the US, as well as the primary parties to the conflict.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed hope that the successful implementation of the agreement would lead to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and create a path toward peace and stability in the region.