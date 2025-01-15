Hamas approves ceasefire deal, hostage release imminent claims Trump

Gaza: Hamas has approved a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. The group has delivered its confirmation to mediators, though Israel has not yet issued an official response.

US President-elect Donald Trump added to the developments by announcing on Truth Social: “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” However, no official statement has been released to confirm the details of the agreement.

Qatar mediates between Hamas and Israel

Sources told Al Jazeera Arabic that Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held meetings with negotiators from Hamas and Israel to facilitate the agreement. The proposed deal involves Qatar and Egypt supervising the return of displaced individuals from the southern Gaza Strip to the north. Additionally, the Israeli army is expected to withdraw gradually from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Hamas has requested that the initial phase of the agreement include the Israeli army withdrawing to a position 700 metres (2,297 feet) from the Gaza border.

Despite the progress in negotiations, violence in Gaza has escalated. Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter and several homes over the past 24 hours, killing at least 62 people.

Meanwhile, public reactions in Israel remain polarised. Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv, urging the government to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, while hundreds of hard-liners in Jerusalem demanded the continuation of military action.

The conflict, which began on 7 October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of at least 46,707 Palestinians and injured over 110,265. On the Israeli side, the initial Hamas-led attacks killed 1,139 people, with over 200 taken captive.