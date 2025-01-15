Palestinians in Gaza celebrate ceasefire agreement: A glimmer of hope amidst ruins

With the announcement of reaching a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip, several areas in the Strip witnessed an atmosphere of celebration on Wednesday, January 15.

Videos circulating on social media showed Palestinians of all ages taking to the streets, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Allahu akbar”.

"وأخيراً خلصت الحرب".. دموع واحتفالات ومشاعر مختلطة في قطاع غزة، قبيل الإعلان الرسمي عن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.#طوفان_يصنع_مجدا pic.twitter.com/LsusMzHvwG — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 15, 2025

⚡️Celebrations in Gaza



“We are the men of Mohammad Deif” pic.twitter.com/dJEmbQS2d5 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) January 15, 2025

مشاهد من احتفالات الفلسطينيين في غزة بعد تواتر أنباء عن قرب التوصل لصفقة وقف إطلاق النار#فلسطين #غزة #احتفالات_غزة #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/jAookjJipi — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) January 15, 2025

BREAKING: CELEBRATIONS FILL THE STREETS OF GAZA FOLLOWING A CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCEMENT! pic.twitter.com/xD4Or9FQ6B — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 15, 2025

احتفالات مستمرة في قطاع غزة، قبيل الإعلان الرسمي عن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.#طوفان_يصنع_مجدا pic.twitter.com/2idmJk2LRm — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 15, 2025

"أهل غزة أكرموا العالم، فليكرمنا العالم الآن"..



احتفالات مستمرة في قطاع غزة، قبيل الإعلان الرسمي عن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.#طوفان_يصنع_مجدا pic.twitter.com/rSJnhejOGD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 15, 2025

On Wednesday evening, Israel and Hamas reached a three-phase cease-fire agreement, starting on Sunday, January 19, the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced.

Following weeks of intense negotiations in Doha, Qatar’s capital, the agreement will allow hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also includes the gradual release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, as well as dozens of hostages held by Hamas. The deal will also facilitate the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This agreement is expected to help ease tensions in the Middle East, where the conflict has ignited clashes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, as well as raised concerns over the potential for a broader war between Israel and Iran.

Israeli forces entered Gaza after gunmen from Hamas breached security barriers and attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians, and taking more than 250 hostages, both Israeli and foreign. Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza has resulted in more than 46,000 deaths, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, leaving the area devastated and forcing many survivors to live in temporary shelters.