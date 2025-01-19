Hamas Israel ceasefire: 3 Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Amid the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has arrived in the Gaza Strip to receive the three Israeli female prisoners from Hamas.

Details surrounding the release remain limited as of now, but the ICRC stays in touch with the stakeholders to ensure that it stays a neutral humanitarian organization. The organization has appealed to all parties of the conflict to treat detainees properly with their rights respected and protected.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is on its way to receive the three Israeli female prisoners from Hamas in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/dyB7qNKCCs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

As per the ceasefire agreement, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the three Israeli female prisoners to the Red Cross in the heart of Gaza City.

Moment of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades handing over the three Israeli female prisoners to the Red Cross in the heart of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/IxvgDRIvru — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the Palestinian prisoners who are set to be released during the first phase of the exchange deal have arrived at the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah. These prisoners including women, elders, minors and prominent activists.

The Palestinian prisoners who will be released today as part of the first phase of the exchange deal have arrived at the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah. These prisoners are among those freed by the resistance in this significant step. pic.twitter.com/SoaXMdWcHm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

According to reports, some families of Israeli prisoners who are set to be freed in the exchange deal had called on settlers to gather at Ofer Prison to violate the ceasefire agreement and prevent the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Scenes from Ofer Prison, where Israel has gathered hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including over 69 women and 21 children, who will be released as part of a prisoner exchange deal with the resistance.



Some families of Israeli prisoners, who are set to be freed in the… pic.twitter.com/vogGvza1Xv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

On the other side, hundreds of ambulances and aid trucks are stationed at the most affected Rafah border waiting to provide desperately needed medical and humanitarian aid to Gaza where Israeli bombings have created a famine. A procession of ambulances from Al-Awda Hospital parades through the streets of Nuseirat in central Gaza to celebrate the end of the Israeli aggression.

A procession of ambulances from Al-Awda Hospital parades through the streets of Nuseirat in central Gaza to celebrate the end of the Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/PeiaxFYFpI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Municipal and public works teams have begun clearing rubble and reopening roads across various areas of the war-torn Gaza Strip. The streets were blocked by Israeli authorities to conduct a military offensive in Gaza and other occupied territories of Palestine.

Municipal and public works teams have begun clearing rubble and reopening roads across various areas of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/cxUHW81ceD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Amid the truce talks, thousands of displaced Palestinians have started returning to their homes. The affected families are seen crossing the border with their belongings and vehicles with the hope of normalcy.

Thousands of Palestinians, displaced as a result of the Israeli genocide, are returning to their homes or their remains following the ceasefire agreement. pic.twitter.com/d9icyO1O8R — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Palestinians carry their belongings as they walk back to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the city. pic.twitter.com/ksKtm8LkxK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Thousands of Palestinians are returning to their home city ice Rafah as the ceasefire agreement takes effect. pic.twitter.com/Ovh8vIrPq6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

The local media reports suggested that Israeli forces also started withdrawing from war-torn regions in Gaza. Palestinians are seen celebrating the joyous reunions with loved ones, after the displacement and forced evictions.

People of Gaza celebrate after the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces after 470 days of genocide. The joyous reunions with loved ones, after the displacement and forced evictions, are a testament to resilience and hope. pic.twitter.com/9FQzz3Qe1F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

A historic day: Celebrations continue in Gaza after the end of the Israeli genocide, marking a moment of hope and relief. pic.twitter.com/K74w6SgPFv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

The most bombarded refugee camps Bureij and Nuseirat located in central Gaza, celebrate the end of the war. They expressed their joy through prayers.

Palestinians in Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, central Gaza, celebrate the end of the Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/zowSyWlWZ8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Journalists, medical teams, and civil defence personnel in Gaza celebrate the end of the war. It is noteworthy that hundreds of journalists have been killed by Israeli relentless bombardments. Some of the medical teams were expelled during the one-year-long military operation with their ambulances attacked by airstrikes.

Journalists, medical teams, and civil defense personnel in Gaza celebrate the end of the Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/78aaB41IDp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Civil Defense personnel in Gaza celebrate the ceasefire after 470 days of tireless work to save the lives of thousands of people in Gaza and recover the bodies of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/NCnDMlOdKe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Palestinian resistance groups parade through the streets of Gaza holding Palestinian flags while brandishing weapons and snipers following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces and the end of the military operation.

Palestinian resistance fighters parade through the streets of Gaza following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces and the end of the war. pic.twitter.com/DZwoJeM5Mv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

The groups joined Palestinian civilians to participate in the celebration. They shouted slogans and expressed their joy while hugging each other. In other parts like war-torn Khan Younis massive crowds gathered to celebrate the end of the military operation.

Residents and resistance fighters in Gaza celebrate together after the Israeli genocide came to an end. pic.twitter.com/7FyVs6bioc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Footage emerging on the internet shows Al-Qassam Brigades deploying amidst a massive public turnout during the handover of three Israeli female prisoners as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal.

Footage shows Al-Qassam Brigades deploying amidst a massive public turnout during the handover of three Israeli female prisoners as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/QSK4Wxu3Af — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Al-Qassam Brigades, amid massive public turnout, take to the streets during the handover of three Israeli female prisoners as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/7dtrtLr7oU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Massive crowds gathered in the eastern region of Khan Younis to celebrate the victory of the Palestinian resistance and the end of the Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/S6KGbYYjXh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Aid trucks are preparing to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, bringing much-needed supplies to the war-torn region.

Aid trucks are preparing to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, bringing much-needed supplies to the war-torn region. pic.twitter.com/4oFjunqX5L — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

Over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners to be released

Over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced late Saturday night, January 18.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the Palestinian prisoners would be freed during the first 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT (12:00 pm IST) on Sunday, January 19, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Israel will gradually release the Palestinian prisoners including 1,167 residents detained from Gaza. In return, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages.

The Israeli Ministry of Justice has also released a list of 95 Palestinian women and children set to be released if the implementation of the ceasefire deal begins.