Disproportionate assets: Nampally court orders 14-day remand for ADE

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, September 17, produced Electricity Department Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Ambedkar before the Namapally ACB Court in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The judge remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, following which he was shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.

ACB raids and findings

On Tuesday, September 16, ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches at 15 locations belonging to Ambedkar and his relatives. During the raids, authorities found Rs 2.18 crore in cash at a relative’s house.

Reports indicate that Ambedkar owns six plots in Hyderabad, besides a five-storied building in Gachibowli.

Investigators also identified another expensive building, a 1000-square-yard land parcel, and ten acres of agricultural land in Suryapet registered in his name.

In addition, officials seized gold articles from his residence and discovered deposits worth Rs 78 lakh in bank accounts.

Arrest and remand

Based on these findings, the ACB arrested Ambedkar on Tuesday. The following morning, he was presented before the Namapally ACB Court, where the judge ordered his judicial remand for 14 days.

He has since been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.