Dispute over fines sparks boycott of inter exams by private colleges in Telangana

The boycott is expected to impact around 4.5 lakh students. 

Published: 31st January 2025 1:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: A dispute between private junior colleges and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) over fines has led to a major protest, with over 1,400 private colleges announcing a boycott of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025.

The boycott will begin with practical exams Friday and is expected to impact around 4.5 lakh students. 

Key issues behind the boycott 

The Telangana Private Junior College Management Association (TPJMA), leading the protest, has raised concerns over: 

  • Mandatory CCTV Installation: The Board has ordered all private colleges to install CCTV cameras to monitor exams. Colleges that fail to do so will not be allowed to conduct exams. 
  • Fire Safety Compliance: Despite an earlier exemption by the state government for 2024-25, the Board is imposing fines for not having a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) for buildings above six meters. 
  • Heavy Fines on Colleges: The Board has introduced Rs.1 lakh fines for affiliation and Rs.2,500 per student as exam fees, which TPJMA calls unjustified and aimed at shutting down non-corporate colleges. 

Association’s protest 

TPJMA Secretary Gouri Satish stated that private colleges will not install CCTV cameras and will completely boycott the exams unless the Board withdraws these penalties. He alleged that non-corporate colleges are being unfairly targeted to promote corporate institutions. 

Board’s stand 

TGBIE Controller of Examinations, B Jayaprada, defended the Board’s decision, saying student safety is the top priority. She clarified that: 

  • Fire NOC is mandatory to prevent safety risks.  
  • The Board is exploring solutions to ensure students can take their exams. 
  • Hall tickets have not been withheld, contrary to TPJMA’s claims. 

With exams approaching, urgent discussions are needed to prevent disruption to students and find a resolution.

