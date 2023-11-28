Distinguished US artist conducts master class on photography at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), today (Tuesday) organized a master class on photography by distinguished American artist, Nolan Ryan Trowe. The event was organized in collaboration with US consulate general, Hyderabad.

The master class provided a platform for learning and facilitated connections between the artistic communities of India and the United States.

Nolan shared his experiences and gave insight into various situations. He also illustrated his journey through photographs. He described many philosophical aspects of storytelling with the help of photography.

Dr. Salil Kadir, advisor strategic planning at the U.S. Consulate General emphasised the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration. He highlighted the importance of such events and gave a brief introduction of Nolan. Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC welcomed attendees during his opening remarks.

Obaidullah Raihan proposed a vote of thanks. The programme coordinator, Dr. Md. Imtiyaz Alam moderated the event.

The large number of participants attended and engaged in a dynamic exchange of ideas, enriching the overall experience of the master class.