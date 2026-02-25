Distress call from parents leads to bust of cannabis network in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nine individuals, including two alleged cannabis peddlers, were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) of the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force in coordination with Cyberabad Police following a 60-hour anti-narcotics operation triggered by a distress call from parents.

Distress call sets operation in motion

The intervention began after the parents of a youth contacted the EAGLE Force toll-free helpline seeking assistance, stating that their son had relapsed into cannabis consumption and had turned aggressive at home.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, officials initiated round-the-clock surveillance. Based on intelligence inputs, three individuals were discreetly picked up for questioning. Their parents or guardians were summoned, and counselling sessions were conducted in their presence.

Drug screening tests confirmed recent cannabis use. Considering the families’ assurance and the possibility of rehabilitation, the youths were referred to certified de-addiction centres instead of facing immediate prosecution. Police said periodic surprise drug screenings would be conducted to prevent relapse.

60-hour surveillance uncovers a network

The sustained 60-hour operation eventually led to the apprehension of nine persons. Two among them — Shaik Ahmed, aged 23 of Srinivas Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, and Shaik Avezuddin, aged 22 of Sriram Nagar, Gajularamaram — were identified as peddlers who were also consuming narcotics.

All nine individuals tested positive for cannabis during screening, confirming recent drug use, police said.

The alleged supplier, Mohammed Sameer of Moosapet, Balanagar, has been identified and is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

Enforcement with rehabilitation focus

Officials described the case as indicative of a calibrated enforcement strategy. While stringent action will continue against drug suppliers and peddlers, the EAGLE Force is increasingly focusing on reducing demand by identifying users early, involving families, facilitating counselling and promoting rehabilitation.

Authorities urged parents, educational institutions and members of the public not to remain silent if they suspect drug abuse, assuring confidentiality and support for those who come forward.