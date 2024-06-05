Distressed BRS worker dies of heart attack after party lost LS polls

His dissatisfaction with the party's failure to secure any seats led him to engage in discussions about its defeat with numerous individuals

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 9:20 pm IST
Senior BRS worker, Golkonda Thukkanna

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old BRS worker, Golkonda Thukkanna, died of a heart stroke in Mogilipeta of Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district on Tuesday night, June 4.

Thukkanna, member of BRS since its formation in 2001 and an active participant in the Statehood movement, experienced disappointment upon witnessing the parliament election outcomes on Tuesday.

Also Read
BRS vote share drops from 41 to 16 pc, loses LS representation

His dissatisfaction with the party’s failure to secure any seats led him to engage in discussions about its defeat with numerous individuals. Subsequently, he suffered a fatal heart attack later that night, as confirmed by his family members.

MS Education Academy
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 9:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button