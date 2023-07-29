Distressed Hyderabad woman found in US goes missing from hospital

Syeda Lulu Minhaj, a Hyderabad woman, who was found starving in the Chicago streets, has been reported missing by the hospital where she was receiving medical treatment. However, the local police are actively looking for her.

Minhaj was admitted to a hospital by Joanna Dhanabalan, a Chicago-based development worker. She said that she had last spotted Minhaj on Wilson Avenue.

Later, it was found that Minhaj was suffering from depression and mental instability. Joanna and his team tried looking for her in the neighbouring areas, but they were unable to trace her.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj had gone to the US in August 2021 to study a Masters degree at TRINE University. After somebody allegedly stole her phone and her bag that contained some of her important documents, she was unable to contact her family for two months.

Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter, in which Lulu was seen starving in the streets of Chicago. Her mother had appealed to the external affairs ministry for help.