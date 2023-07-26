Hyderabad woman goes to pursue MS in US; found starving in Chicago

Zaidi's mother has appealed to MEA of India, S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy for help in rescuing and getting her daughter back to India.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 26th July 2023 11:42 am IST
Hyderabad woman goes to pursue MS in Detroit; found starving in Chicago

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, a woman from Hyderabad who went to pursue her MS from TRINE University in Detroit was found starving in Chicago.

A video, shared by the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan on Twitter depicted the woman in utterly bad condition, sitting on a corner of a street in a famous city in the US.

In the video, the woman says that her name is Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi and she belongs to Hyderabad.

When asked about her condition, she says that she was taken to a hospital for treatment but she fell even more weak after blood samples were extracted from her body for testing.

A man in the video offers her dal and roti as supper and assures her of help. He even asks her to return back to India.

Meanwhile, Zaidi’s mother has appealed to the external affairs minister of India, S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy for help in rescuing and getting her daughter back to India.

Stunned by her video, netizens reacted stating that she must be brought back to Hyderabad at the earliest.

One of the Twitter users stated saying, “I am shocked to see her condition. I know her since my childhood, she was an incredible studious child.”

