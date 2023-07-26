Hyderabad woman goes to pursue MS in US; found starving in Chicago

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, a woman from Hyderabad who went to pursue her MS from TRINE University in Detroit was found starving in Chicago.

A video, shared by the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan on Twitter depicted the woman in utterly bad condition, sitting on a corner of a street in a famous city in the US.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

In the video, the woman says that her name is Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi and she belongs to Hyderabad.

When asked about her condition, she says that she was taken to a hospital for treatment but she fell even more weak after blood samples were extracted from her body for testing.

A man in the video offers her dal and roti as supper and assures her of help. He even asks her to return back to India.

Meanwhile, Zaidi’s mother has appealed to the external affairs minister of India, S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy for help in rescuing and getting her daughter back to India.

Stunned by her video, netizens reacted stating that she must be brought back to Hyderabad at the earliest.

One of the Twitter users stated saying, “I am shocked to see her condition. I know her since my childhood, she was an incredible studious child.”