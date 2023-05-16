Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman, daughter seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman named Nasreen Begum is currently stranded in Al Suwayq near Muscat, Oman. Her daughter, Mahek Unnisa, has sought the help of Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, to bring her mother back to India.

Mahek wrote a letter to the minister detailing her mother’s situation. After her husband’s death, Nasreen was searching for a job and was offered a position as a housemaid in Dubai, UAE, by a local agent. She arrived in Dubai on February 9, 2023, and was received by a woman named Fatima. Within two months, she was moved to another house where she was forced to work as a housemaid without proper food and accommodation.

Later, Fatima sold her to Shruti, and after 20 days the Hyderabad woman was moved to Al Suwayq near Muscat, Oman and kept at Diamond Manpower Consultancy. Upon arrival, Nasreen fell ill, and pus started to ooze out of her wound from a previous stomach surgery. Despite her desire to return to India, her Kafeel (employer) demands Rs 2 lakh to hand over her passport. As her health is deteriorating, her daughter has appealed to the MEA for assistance.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Begum’s son-in-law Abdul Salman said that he met with MBT spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan in this regard over a week ago, and he assured possible help.

On the Twitter handle, Khan shared the details of Begum. Responding to it, Indian Embassy in Oman yesterday wrote, ‘Embassy has been trying to contact the Manpower agency on the given numbers but no response is there. Whatsapp messages were also dropped but no answer was received. Please ask Smt. Nasreen Begum to contact on our toll free number (80071234)’.

Embassy has been trying to contact the Manpower agency on the given numbers but no response is there. Whatsapp messages were also dropped but no answer was received. Please ask Smt. Nasreen Begum to contact on our toll free number (80071234). — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 15, 2023

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the Hyderabad woman Nasreen Begum from Oman and bring her back to India.