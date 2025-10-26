District co-operative officer in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 7 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday, October 26, nabbed the district co-operative officer of Mancherial and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad over a Rs 7 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, Rathod Bhikku, had initially demanded Rs 7 lakh in exchange of helping the complainant get reinstated from suspension and restore his pay and benefits and to not take any action on the enquiry report conducted upon the latter.

Upon the complainant’s request, the officer agreed to reduce the bribe to Rs 5 lakh and was caught accepting Rs 2 lakh as the first installment on Sunday.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).