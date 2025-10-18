Assistant engineer nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 30k bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer from Gandhamguda sub-station in Himayat Sagar section of Rajendra Nagar circle, Rangareddy district, was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, October 18, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, Amar Singh, had demanded bribe for erecting a new transformer in their apartment complex.

On Friday, ACB officials arrested three government officials in two different cases over Rs 1.1 lakh bribes.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).