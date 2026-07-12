District Election Officer reviews SIR process in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Sunday, July 12, reviewed the distribution and digitisation process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms in Nampally, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura Assembly Constituencies.

He reviewed the progress at polling stations 221–230 in Nampally, 224, 226 and 227 in Chandrayangutta, and 1 to 6 in Bahadurpura, interacted with field-level officers and assessed the pace of digitisation.

The DEO instructed all election officials to expedite the digitisation across all polling stations while ensuring accuracy, quality and timely completion of all activities in accordance with the prescribed schedule.

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Earlier, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) from Sanathnagar, Musheerabad, and Secunderabad were given show-cause notices by the DEO over unsatisfactory progress in their constituencies, The Hindu reported.

Notices were also given to five supervisors from the Yakutpura, Musheerabad, Malakpet, and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituencies, warning them to improve their performance.