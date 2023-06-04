Districts to remain hot, Mix weather in Hyderabad for next 3 days

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th June 2023 4:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers in the next two days. The state would reel back to dry weather on the third day.

Maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of between 39° and 45° Celsius, while the minimum temperature will rang from 26° to 29° Celsius in the state.

A relatively hot day under the orange alert will be experienced in districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet with a maximum temperature of 44° Celsius.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, maximum temperature is expected to be in between the range of 38° to 40° Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 26° to 28° Celsius.

Parts of Hyderabad will experience mixed weather, mainly in Kukatpally, Nizampet, Miyapur, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, and Gajularamaram. There can be another round of rain spell in Manikonda, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, and Himayatnagar side.

Public is advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and take necessary measures to shield themselves from the scorching heat.

