Ditch traffic with free Uber shuttle rides to Hitec City

Hyderabad: Starting from Monday, March 17, Uber is upgrading the daily commute to Hitec City by offering free rides on Uber Shuttle for three weeks. This shared bus service, currently being piloted in Hyderabad, aims to provide a hassle-free and comfortable travel option while reducing traffic congestion.

Uber Shuttle connects key areas including Alwal, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Nampally, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram to Hitec City.

The head of Uber Shuttle India, Amit Deshpande stated, “Hyderabad’s rapid growth has led to increased traffic congestion. With free Uber Shuttle rides for three weeks, we want people to experience the convenience of shared mobility firsthand.”

How to book free Uber shuttle ride?

Below are the steps to book your free shuttle ride:

Open the Uber App and enter your destination (to/from Hitec City).

Select ‘Shuttle’ and review the fare (₹0 during the promotional period).

Choose your route and pick-up timing, then tap ‘Request.’

Receive bus and driver details 25 minutes before departure.

Track your shuttle in the app and head to the pickup spot.



