Divided by history can India and China overcome grievances?

India and China have been neighbours for thousands of years. But neither were the Chinese aware in detail about the Indians nor vice versa. Both were westwards focused.. However now the relations between India and China have come to focus with the British trying to give a direction to the relations. The relations were given a focus in 1914 – shortly after China underwent an internal revolution of sorts. The British colonial masters set up a three party commission to demarcate the border territories of China, Tibet and India. After a few rounds the Chinese withdrew from the commission by not coming any more to the meetings. In the end, fed up by the Chinese posture, the British side led by McMahon, finalized the agreement with British India and signing the Sino-India border deal.

After 1949 when China came on its own their plan was to punish India about the Opium wars and the border agreement – which they felt was stacked in favor of India. Added to this was Tibet which was traditionally seen as close to India but the Chinese had already established its sovereignty over Tibet having conquered it. But in the British times Lhasa , the capital of Tibet was ruled through India and even its diplomatic relations were maintained through India. Nehru, the first PM of India withdrew this arrangement in favor of the Chinese but this did not satisfy Mao who wanted more. In 1962 he launched a war on India. After initial success in which they came into Assam in the north east, the Chinese withdrew. May be pressure from the USSR and US made them withdraw. Dalai Lama the traditional ruler of Tibet fled to India and has been ensconced here thereafter.

The latest round of trouble began in 2020 in Tibet when the Chinese went to capture a little section of Ladakh. Why? Because this part of Ladakh had an outreach to the highway built by the Chinese to a Pakistani port on the Indian Ocean. This will allow Chinese goods from deep inside China to be exported out of the country unhindered. These would allow the Chinese to access middle eastern and African markets to which they had no easy access earlier.

But why is China doing a deal with India now ? Because India is a major importer from China- with things from consumer durables including hospital furniture available. Indian corporates make a bee line there for purchases. India has a huge benefit from these imposts and thus the Chinese in their present level does not want to disturb this.