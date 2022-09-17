Divisive forces using Sep 17 for narrow, selfish politics, stay alert: KCR to citizens

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that divisive forces are using the occasion of September 17 for their ‘narrow, selfish politics’ and he warned the people of Telangana to make sure that the state doesn’t go down the ‘rabbit hole of hatred’.

He made the remarks during his speech on the occasion of the state government-led Telangana National Integration Day celebrations held in Hyderabad. The chief minister also unfurled the National Flag few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day’ elsewhere in the city.

“I wish the people of Telangana on this auspicious occasion of the state’s merger into the Union of India, which moved away from an aristocracy into a democracy. We have also recently celebrated the occasion of India’s seventy-five years of Independence in a manner that creates a sense of patriotism among everyone. This Integration day celebration is a continuation of the same,” he said.

The chief minister said that the struggle, strategies, and sacrifices done by the people of Telangana back in history for the sake of democracy are well known. “During those warring days, many have participated in the struggle. Some led violent fights, and some lit the fires of social, and cultural vigor. In the forests of Adilabad, by playing the Tudum instrument, Komaram Bheem brought the Adivasis of the region together for the sake of Jal, Jangal, Jameen. Let us remember his adventurous spirit,” he said.

KCR reminded people of Doddi Komarayya, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Swami Ramananda Theertha, Sardar Jamalapuram Keshava Rao, Vattikota Alwar Swamy, Chakali Ailamma, Bheemreddy Narasimha Reddy, Nalla Narasimhulu, Bommagani Dharmabhiksham Goud, Aarutla Ramachandra Reddy, Aarutla Kamaladevi, Devulapalli Venkateshwar Rao and Baddam Ellam Reddy who were an important part of the fight for freedom in the history of Telangana.

The chief minister also thanked writers like Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Makdoom Mohiuddin, Shoebullah Khan, Bandi Yadagiri, Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, Suddala Hanumanthu for standing up against authoritarianism of the day and inspiring people with their writings. “I bow to all of them,” he said.

KCR further said that the state of Telangana has progressed a lot in the last eight years after achieving statehood. He listed the state government’s achievements in various sectors ranging from industries to forests and added that the face of Telangana has been completely transformed.