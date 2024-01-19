Divorce in Deol family? Actress drops hint about separation

Mumbai: It’s no secret that celebrities’ personal lives are always under the spotlight, and rumors of their relationships, marriages and divorces often make headlines. Latest celebrity couple who is making headlines due to their rumoured separation is Esha Deol and her husband Bharat.

Rumors of their alleged separation have been surfacing on internet, catching the attention of fans and media alike. Speculation arose after a social media post on Reddit claimed that Esha and Bharat have parted ways, citing a potential infidelity on Bharat’s part.

According to the post, Bharat was reportedly spotted at a New Year’s Day party in Bengaluru with an alleged girlfriend from the city. Despite the viral nature of this news, there has been no official statement from the Deol family addressing these rumors.

Adding to the intrigue, Esha Deol posted a cryptic note on social media, stating, “Sometimes you got to let go, loosen up and just dance to the beat of your heart.”

Notably, Bharat’s absence from Esha’s recent birthday celebration and Hema Malini’s birthday in 2023 has fueled further rumors.

Esha Deol and Bharats’ Marriage

Esha Deol and Bharat tied the knot in a simple ceremony at the ISKCON Temple, Mumbai, on June 29, 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, after five years of marriage, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani, in 2019.

While an official confirmation of the divorce is still awaited, these speculations have sparked a new debate online.