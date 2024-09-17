Divorce talks grow as Aishwarya Rai seen without wedding ring

Mumbai: Rumors about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s possible separation have been making waves for quite some time now. Although the couple hasn’t confirmed or denied anything, their recent appearances have raised questions. Both stars were also seen without their wedding rings, which has left fans wondering about the state of their relationship.

Aishwarya Seen Without Wedding Ring in Dubai

Aishwarya was recently spotted in Dubai attending the SIIMA Awards with her daughter, Aaradhya. While she looked elegant in a black outfit, it was her missing wedding ring that caught everyone’s attention. This sighting quickly reignited rumors of trouble between her and Abhishek.

Abhishek Spotted Without Wedding Ring Earlier

Just a few weeks before Aishwarya’s appearance, Abhishek was also seen in Mumbai without his wedding ring. Although he was casually dressed, fans immediately noticed the absence of the ring. Both of these incidents happening so close to each other has sparked even more speculation.

Separate Appearances at Ambani Wedding

The rumors started earlier this year when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the Ambani wedding but arrived separately. Abhishek came with his family, while Aishwarya entered with Aaradhya. After the event, Aishwarya went on a solo vacation with her daughter, while Abhishek continued to attend events alone, adding fuel to the rumors.

Fans also noticed that Abhishek liked a social media post about divorce, which further stirred the pot. Although it could be nothing, people began to connect this with their separate appearances and missing wedding rings.

No Official Word from Abhishek And Aishwarya

So far, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has spoken about the rumors. The couple, who got married in 2007, has always kept their personal life private. While they sometimes share glimpses of their family life, they’ve mostly stayed out of the public eye when it comes to their relationship.