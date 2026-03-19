Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya share heart-melting baby news

Divyanka’s pregnancy at 41 has also caught attention online, health experts often describe pregnancies in the 40s as higher-risk, requiring extra care and monitoring

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2026 4:44 pm IST
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Hyderabad: Television’s much-loved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, have left fans emotional and excited with their latest announcement. The duo, who first connected on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are all set to welcome their first child after nearly a decade of marriage.

Adorable Pics Go Viral Within Minutes

The couple took to social media to share the happy news in the most heartwarming way. Divyanka posted soft, glowing baby bump pictures with Vivek, along with the caption, “Plot twist after 10 years.” The post instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love, blessings, and excitement. Many called the pictures “too cute to handle” and “pure happiness.”

A Love Story Fans Truly Cherish

Divyanka and Vivek’s journey has always felt special to fans. Their on-screen association in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein soon turned into a real-life love story. Over the years, they have built a strong bond, becoming one of television’s most admired couples. This new chapter feels like a beautiful continuation of that journey.

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Pregnancy at 41 Sparks Conversations

Divyanka’s pregnancy at 41 has also caught attention online. Health experts often describe pregnancies in the 40s as higher-risk, requiring extra care and monitoring. However, with proper medical guidance, many women today are choosing to start families later and having healthy pregnancies. Her journey is being seen as both inspiring and reassuring.

Fans Celebrate Their ‘Perfect Plot Twist’

As the pictures continue to trend, fans and celebrities alike are celebrating this big moment. After years of togetherness, this joyful update feels like a reward for their patience and love.

Simple, emotional, and full of warmth this announcement is winning hearts everywhere.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2026 4:44 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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