Divyenndu says Vijayawada showed him what popularity means

Hyderabad: Divyenndu may have ruled Mirzapur as the hot-headed Munna Bhaiya, but it was a visit to Vijayawada that made the actor realise just how deeply the character had connected with Telugu audiences.

During a car interview with Mashable India, Divyenndu recalled the overwhelming reception he received in the Andhra Pradesh city. “Hyderabad ke paas ek jagah hai Vijayawada, janaab. Wahan aap chaliye, aapko popularity kya hoti hai, woh dekhne ko milega,” he said.

The actor admitted that the love he received there became a moment of personal pride. “Wahan jaa kar mujhe bhi apne aap par fakhr hua ki yeh hai khel,” he added.

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Divyenndu further praised Telugu audiences for being cinema-literate and remembering an actor’s work beyond just one recent project. He said that Munna Bhaiya’s popularity in the region has earned him a massive following, something he experienced firsthand during the visit.

“Cinema-literate, educated people hain. Unhe pata hai kaun actor hai aur usne pehle kya kaam kiya hai. Mirzapur ke Munna ki wajah se meri wahan bahut badi fan following hai. Un logon ne jo pyaar diya, usse main bahut khush hua,” he shared.

Divyenndu also described his experience with the Telugu film industry as warm and welcoming, calling it “very open and very kind.” Interestingly, the actor’s popularity among Telugu viewers is not new. He had earlier spoken about a Munna Bhaiya Telugu fan club that even celebrated the character with a giant cut-out and a milk abhishekam.

The actor has now formally entered Telugu cinema with Ram Charan’s Peddi, turning his long-standing connection with the audience into a new chapter on the big screen.