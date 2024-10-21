Diwali 2024 in Dubai: Fireworks, shopping, live music food & more

Dubai is gearing for the Diwali—the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’—with a jam-packed schedule of entertainment and breathtaking activities that will bring together all communities across the city from Friday, October 25 to November 7, 2024.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan for various cultural events, including comedy, musical tributes, theatre productions, free-to-attend community events, and much more.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has curated a calendar of Diwali events, aiming to bring joy and wonder to friends and families during the festive season.

Fireworks

This Diwali, families can enjoy thrilling fireworks displays at two of the city’s best-loved family destinations:

Al Seef on October 25 at 9 pm

Global Village on October 25-26 and November 1-2 at 9 pm.

Free to attend family events

A not-to-be-missed highlight of this year’s celebrations is Noor – Festival of Lights, which will be hosted at Al Seef from October 25-27, produced by leading Indian Festival curator and production company TeamWork Arts.

An enchanting experience awaits everyone, with vibrant puppets’ processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, traditional Indian delicacies, and so much more spread across the 1.8-kilometre promenade.

Deepavali Utsav

Another standout cultural event will be Deepavali Utsav 2024, scheduled for October 26 at Etisalat Academy, Dubai. The event features Indian folk dance performances, a funfair, and a variety of Indian delicacies, creating a festive atmosphere.

Diwali Markets

Global Village

Global Village is set to host a festive Diwali celebration from October 28 to November 3, featuring Rangoli art painting, lively performances, and fireworks. India Pavilion’s Festival of Lights Market offers an unforgettable Diwali shopping experience with extensive dining options featuring traditional street food and fine dining at various restaurants.

Entry tickets can be purchased through the Global Village mobile app, website, or on-site ticketing booths.

Deep Utsav 2024

Deep Utsav 2024, a festive celebration on October 27 at Glendale International School, Oud Metha, offers games, competitions, and interactive activities for all ages and communities.

The festival promises live entertainment, Dhol Tasha drummers, and energetic dance performances, along with a variety of food and festive stalls for a lively and delicious atmosphere.

Diwali Fiesta Exhibition

On October 26, shoppers can indulge in an exclusive Diwali shopping experience at the Diwali Fiesta Exhibition at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers – Hotel & Residence.

DoubleTree

DoubleTree by Hilton M Square will host the Diwali Edit – Fashion & Luxury Exhibition on October 26, featuring a significant event for fashion, jewelry, and home decor designers.

Comedy

Romesh Ranganathan returns to Dubai for a one-night show on 25 October at Coca-Cola Arena, promising a night of riotous laughter, introspection, and no real answers.

Musical performances

Music lovers can embark on a mesmerising musical journey with The Unforgettables, a soulful tribute to the legendary Late Jagjit Singh, who dedicated his life to elevating Indian music to new heights.

Tauseef Akhtar, trained by Jagjit Singh himself, is bringing the maestro’s greatest hits to life in a concert series at Indian High School until October 26.

Thrilling theatrical productions

Meera: Echoes of Love, a captivating performance combining dance, theatre, and music, is set to take place at Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park on October 26. The production, featuring seventy local artists, will showcase the strength of women and the profound emotions linked to love and devotion.

Ashvin Gidwani’s “Barff” is set to premiere at Zabeel Theatre in India on November 8, showcasing suspense and thrilling performances.