Hyderabad: Tollywood’s much-loved couple, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, celebrated their Diwali this year at their beautiful residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Sobhita took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from their celebration, and the couple looked absolutely stunning together.

Naga Chaitanya opted for a classic beige kurta, while Sobhita dazzled in a heavily embellished dark violet salwar kameez featuring intricate zari work. The duo was clicked in the lush lawn area of their lavish bungalow, giving fans a sneak peek into Chay’s luxurious home.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna, one of the richest actors in the Telugu film industry, purchased the sprawling bungalow back in 2021. As per The Financial Express, the property, located in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills locality, is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in an intimate ceremony held at Hyderabad Studios. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives after dating for a couple of years.