Diwali celebrations: PM Modi in Kargil

India has always viewed war as the last resort, but the armed forces have the strength and strategies to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Kargil: Armed Forces personnel during Diwali festival celebrations attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen), in Kargil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

