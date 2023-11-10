Diwali: Hyderabad police prohibits bursting of crackers on public places, roads

The orders shall be in force from November 12 to November 15, the notification read.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th November 2023 6:37 pm IST
Telangana Government appeals to people to buy local products on Diwali
representational image

Hyderabad: The City police on November 10, Friday, issued orders prohibiting the bursting of crackers in public places and public roads on the occasion of Diwali/Deepavali.

City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said that the decision was taken “with a view to maintaining public order, peace, and tranquility in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.”

He further said that there shall be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers on public roads and public places between 8 pm to 10 pm.

“The noise level from crackers, drums, and other instruments, if any, between 8 pm to 10 pm should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by the Pollution Control Board,” he further said.

The orders shall be in force from November 12 to November 15, a notification from the police read.

The official holiday for Diwali in Telangana is on November 12.

