Diwali: Hyderabad police prohibits bursting of crackers on public places, roads

Hyderabad: The City police on November 10, Friday, issued orders prohibiting the bursting of crackers in public places and public roads on the occasion of Diwali/Deepavali.

City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said that the decision was taken “with a view to maintaining public order, peace, and tranquility in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.”

He further said that there shall be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers on public roads and public places between 8 pm to 10 pm.

“The noise level from crackers, drums, and other instruments, if any, between 8 pm to 10 pm should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by the Pollution Control Board,” he further said.

The orders shall be in force from November 12 to November 15, a notification from the police read.

The official holiday for Diwali in Telangana is on November 12.